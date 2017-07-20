21°
Watch the space station fly over tonight

Jonathan Reichard
| 20th Jul 2017 11:09 AM Updated: 12:48 PM
Molly Younie took this photo of the International Space Station over Mackay on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017.
WITH no clouds forecast for the next few days comes the chance to see the International Space Station fly over in the early evenings.

The space station will be visible Thursday night for about six minutes, appearing at 6.05pm in the south-west and travelling towards the north-east. Six minutes is a relatively long time for it to be visible, some days it only appears for two minutes.

It will likely appear as a bright light moving quickly across the sky, as the space station flies at approximately 29,000 kmh.

The ISS will also be visible for two minutes travelling in the same direction on Friday from 6:52pm.


Find out when the ISS will be above your town

