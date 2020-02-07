Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Flies on clothesline
Offbeat

WATCH: The most Aussie thing you’ve seen all week

Rainee Shepperson
7th Feb 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THERE anything more Aussie than flies at a barbecue? What about flies on the good old Hills Hoist?

In North Queensland, we are used to the drone-like hum of a hoard of flies buzzing around the backyard.

They are well-known to be pesky uninvited guests at any summer gathering, but here in Mackay they have made their mark known in a peculiar way.

In a yard in Shoal Point, a resident caught this crazy moment on camera showing hundreds of flies balancing on the backyard clothes line.

This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.
This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.

The conga-line of black wings can be seen perched on the line, with more squeezing in every second ... we can't help but think of Pixar's Birds On a Wire video.

This many insects in one spot, it's enough to make anyone turn green.

Have you had an uninvited family of flies move into your home recently?

backyard mackay editors picks flies mackay resident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        premium_icon Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        News Springfield Lakes resident Sarah Knopke is running for Division 2

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Repeat offender told jail is her next stop

        premium_icon Repeat offender told jail is her next stop

        News ‘You have never proven to anybody that you are a safe and capable driver’

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        How low thieving act cuts us off in emergencies

        premium_icon How low thieving act cuts us off in emergencies

        News Ipswich police have warned criminals are targeting phone tower bases for a resource...

        • 7th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
        GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        premium_icon GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        Crime POLICE believe the man holds key information about a teen's death