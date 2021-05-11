Watch talented Ipswich girls play after Met West success

Ipswich State High School talent Tiresa Elika (left) tackles Wilsonton State High School player Lucy Davis in a match last year. Elika was named Player of the Championships at the latest state titles in Cairns. Picture: Kevin Farmer

IPSWICH State High rugby league teams have received a massive boost for Wednesday's Titans Cup matches being livestreamed on the QT website.

With this much talent having just been involved in the latest Queensland championships, the Ipswich girls have plenty to play for when the South East Queensland midweek competition resumes.

The rapidly growing rugby league school had four girls named in the Queensland Merit team after they represented Met West at the latest state schoolgirls tournament in Cairns.

The rising footballers are Player of the Championships Tiresa Elika, Shalom Sauaso, Lina Tanielu and Ariana Henderson.

They shared in the Met 14-15's team that became state champions after beating South Coast 38-18 in the final.

The girls will return to Ipswich State High duty on Wednesday in third round Titans Cup games against Keebra Park from 2pm at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The 14-15's Ipswich State High representatives will be joined by seven other players from the school who were involved in the latest Met West 16-18's team.

The open Met West team finished runners-up at the state championships after losing 32-4 to Met East in the final.

Having overseen that side's gritty performance, Ipswich State High rugby league Girls Football Program Coordinator and regional coach Veronica White was thrilled to see her school sides back in action.

All three Ipswich State High Division 1 teams are looking to build on their winning round two efforts.

Ipswich State High's Year 7/8 side beat Beenleigh 32-4.

The school's Year 9/10 combination held out Stretton 16-8.

ISH's open team overpowered Beenleigh 34-4.

CLEAN SWEEP: Ipswich teams impress in Titans Cup

White said playing higher level rugby league at the state championships helped the Ipswich State High girls finetune for the remaining Titans Cup games.

"It's the first time Met West has made it into both state titles finals, displaying the existing talent from the Ipswich region and giving students the opportunity to compete in higher level competition,'' White said.

"They can now be recognised as one of the top 40 schoolgirl rugby league players in the state.

"It was great.''

Wednesday's games against powerhouse Keebra Park will give the Ipswich State High girls a chance to show what they learnt in Cairns and how quickly they can back up after some physical encounters.

The Ipswich State High open schoolgirls team playing in the 2021 Titans Cup competition.

White said Met West's open team endured hard fought matches against Darling Downs and Northern that tested the girls' resilience.

Halfback and Ipswich State High School playmaker Rilee Jorgensen suffered an ankle injury in Met West's 12-10 victory over Northern in what White described as a "brutal forward's game''.

"That took a lot out of them for the final,'' the coach said. "They really had to dig deep to win those particular games.''

A number of girls were playing in their first state schoolgirls rugby league tournament after a disrupted pre-tournament preparation.

"They came together really well,'' the former Australian player said.

"The more exposure they'll have at that level, they can only get better.

"They can see the level they need to play at all the time.''

White said the girls also came away with some new friends.

White said Bellbird Park forward Tino Ah-Him deserved special praise for leading her team around the park in every match.

She rated Ah-Him a player to watch in the future after she was awarded the Met West Coach's Player Award.

White welcomed her Ipswich State High teams being feature in News Corp livestreamed matches.

"The girls are all getting used to it now,'' White said. "They know they are trying to publicise and expose the game a bit more.

"I guess they'll have to be on their A-game.''

The Titans Cup girls competition runs for five weeks, with semi-finals on June 2.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE for Wednesday

Titans Cup games at North Ipswich Reserve

2pm: Year 7/8 - Ipswich State High v Keebra Park

2.50pm: Year 9/10 - Ipswich State High v Keebra Park

3.50pm: Year 11/12 - Ipswich State High v Keebra Park