VIDEO: Supersonic bombers touch down in Ipswich

Thanks to Ipswich plane-spotters George Wallace and Josef Turvey for this footage of two United States Air Force B-1B Lancers landing at Amberley Air Force Base yesterday.

Josef filmed the planes on a smart phone while George took several photos of the two long-range bombers on their approach.

The planes are currently in Australia as part of the United States-Australia Force Posture Initiatives which will see increased flying operations at the base.

A United States Air Force B-B1 Lancer on approach to RAAF Base Amberley. George Wallace

The exercise will see the B-1Bs and RAAF aircraft conducting flying training in designated airspace away from Amberley, during the last week in November and the first week of December

Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne said the training will enable RAAF aircrew to meet flying qualifications and give them an opportunity to exercise with one of the world's most technologically advanced armed forces.

"This training exercise is part of the United States-Australia Force Posture Initiatives Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program, which builds on a range of air exercises and training activities already undertaken between the United States and Australia," Minister Payne said.

"The EAC program is a practical demonstration of Australia's support for a strong and engaged US presence in the region."

This activity will be the fifth and final EAC activity in 2017.

US strategic bombers have visited Australia since the 1940s, with the first B-1B Lancer arriving in 1995.