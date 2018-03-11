WATCH: Supermarket attendant strikes armed thief with a bar

A WOULD-BE thief attempting to rob an East Ipswich supermarket has been beaten by an attendant with a metal bar.

About 7.45pm on Saturday a man entered the Jacaranda St business and produced a knife.

He made demands for cash before the male attendant struck him with a metal bar. The man fled the scene empty handed and was last seen entering a car and driving south on Chermside Rd.

Queensland Police detectives are continuing their investigations and believe Saturday's robbery is linked to four others in the previous month.

The man, believed to be 188cm tall and in his early 20s, used a kitchen knife to rob service stations and convenience stores at Willowbank and East Ipswich in the past five weeks.

Robberies took place on January 23, February 3 and twice on February 23.

About 7.30pm on February 23 the man entered the service station on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a member before fleeing the scene empty handed in a vehicle similar to a maroon Mitsubishi SUV.

About 9pm the same man entered a Jacaranda St business at East Ipswich armed with a knife before demanding money from an employee.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 with any information or contact Policelink on 131 444.