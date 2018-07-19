WATCH: Supercar races chopper around Queensland Raceway

SUPERCARS racer Lee Holdsworth has taken on the Westpac Rescue Chopper on a few laps at Queensland Raceway.

The former Bathurst winner's Preston Hire Racing Team is a charity partner of the rescue service.

The two parties put on a display in the lead-up to tomorrow's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint.

While the chopper didn't have to get around Queensland Raceway's six tough turns, it was still unable to beat Holdsworth in his rocket racer.

The Coates Hire Ipswich 300 will kick-off tomorrow.

Scott McLaughlin leads the championship by 131 points ahead of Shane van Gisbergen.