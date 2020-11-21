Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Frightening footage of Brisbane police pursuit
Crime

WATCH: ‘Straight-out menace’ leaves trail of destruction

by Patrick Billings
21st Nov 2020 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who led police on a wild car chase through Brisbane, injuring a young girl, has been described as a "straight-out menace".

A fleeing Major Major, 20, was apprehended by officers on a motorbike in the CBD after leaving a trail of destruction from East Brisbane during peak hour yesterday.

Alarming footage shows Major colliding with three stationary cars at a set of traffic lights at Stanley Street and Wellington Street in East Brisbane about 5.20pm.

It's alleged Major, who was on probation at the time, was driving a stolen car.

Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police
Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police

Police sighted the car and commenced a short pursuit along Stanley Street at Woolloongabba.

Major continued driving dangerously onto the Pacific Motorway, colliding with two other cars, during which police terminated the pursuit.

He continued through Brisbane City before crashing into a truck at the intersection of William Street and Margaret Street. The car was significantly damaged causing Major to leave the scene on foot.

Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police
Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police

A seven-year-old girl, an occupant in one of the cars hit by Major, was taken to hospital with neck injuries.

Major faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evasion and driving without a licence. He has also been charged with five counts of wilful damage and two counts of stealing.

During a bail application police prosecutor Sgt Wade Domagala urged against releasing Major into the community.

"Mr Major is a straight-out menace," he said.

"The police tried to pull him over and then his behaviour just endangers the community ...smashing into other cars causing a seven-year-old to have to go to hospital.

"Your honour the community denounce that sort of behaviour and they need to be protected from people like him."

Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police
Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police

Major's Legal Aid duty lawyer said his client, an apprentice carpenter who migrated from Sudan in 2004, wouldn't be contesting the charges.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said Major's criminal history and behaviour suggested he was an unacceptable risk of further offences.

"He has harmed people,' he said.

"His behaviour on this occasion, he's just got no regard at all.

Mr Bucknall refused bail and adjourned the matter until December 16.

Originally published as WATCH: 'Straight-out menace' leaves trail of destruction

More Stories

crime editors picks police chase

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        Premium Content Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        News Gatton police warn they’ll be out in force on the roads this holiday season

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        ‘I’m bringing Zane back’: Daughter eggs on boyfriend in bashing

        Premium Content ‘I’m bringing Zane back’: Daughter eggs on boyfriend in...

        News A man assaulted his girlfriend’s father in his own front yarn as worried neighbours...