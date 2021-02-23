Menu
WATCH: Stolen vehicle allegedly used in fuel drive-offs

kaitlyn smith
23rd Feb 2021 1:00 PM
A MAN who allegedly stole a luxury SUV three weeks ago continues to evade police despite being involved in multiple fuel drive-offs across Ipswich.

The white BMW X3 with Queensland registration 723AS4 was reported stolen from an Indooroopilly address on February 2.

The vehicle was reportedly sighted at service stations in Edens Crossing and Redbank Plains two days after it was allegedly taken.

 

 

Police allege the driver attended the first service station at Edens Crossing about 12.07pm on February 4, before pumping a quantity of fuel and leaving without payment.

Just 20 minutes later, CCTV captured the man allegedly stealing more fuel without paying from another site located on Redbank Plains Rd.

The alleged suspect is described as having a sleeve style tattoo on his left arm and a distinctive rats tail hairstyle.

Police say the man captured in CCTV footage may be able to assist with investigations.
A Queensland Police spokesman said on Tuesday they had yet to locate the vehicle or suspect.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2100208860, QP2100230304 within the online suspicious activity form.

