Watch state champs via livestream

BASKETBALL: The Champion Basketball Schools competition starts tomorrow and you can see all of the action via live streaming online at www.qt.com.au

More than 120 teams from across the state will converge on three venues- Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - over four days, with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

"The Molten CBSQ is the largest high school basketball tournament in the state, with teams across Queensland representing their schools over four days of intense basketball competition,” said Basketball Queensland Chief Operating officer Joshua Pascoe.

"Basketball Queensland is excited to be able to stream the action to supporters of these teams and all lovers of basketball, showcasing the impressive skills of students from across Queensland.”

Matches will be played across three girls' and four boys' divisions.

St James College and St Margaret Mary's College are the reigning champions.

Ipswich Grammar School shapes as the region's best chance in the boys' draw, while West Moreton Anglican College carries the torch on behalf of the girls.

IGS will face Mountain Creek State High School from 12.30pm tomorrow and Toowoomba Grammar School from 8am on Friday.

The West Moreton 1st V girls can be viewed in action from 5pm on Friday against Marsden State High School.

West Moreton Anglican College head of sport Matt Ellis said the young players had experienced the thrill of being livestreamed throughout the TAS season and were looking forward to being able to watch themselves and critique their own games.

He said it would also be a fantastic opportunity for schoolmates, parents, families, supporters and members of the school community who were unable to attend to see the team compete and cheer it over the line. The games can be watched via livestream online at www.qt.com.au