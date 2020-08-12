Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Watch St Mary’s live: College ready for Palm Beach challenge

Jason Gibbs
12th Aug 2020 10:37 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM

 

St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.

 

LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.

After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.

Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.

The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.

The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        Premium Content Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        News A popular convention centre and camping grounds could be drowned out by the noise of more than 40 freight trains a day.

        • 12th Aug 2020 2:12 PM
        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added, boosting job opportunities.

        Winning feeling returns with fans back, new CEO arriving

        Premium Content Winning feeling returns with fans back, new CEO arriving

        Motor Sports Drag racing fans receive a double boost at Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

        Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Premium Content Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Council News Cash, card of PostBillpay. Three options now available at visitor centres.