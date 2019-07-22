WATCH: Southport down Nudgee in GPS thriller

THE Southport School have seized pole position in the GPS Rugby competition with a dramatic 21-20 win over rivals Nudgee College.

In a match where momentum seesawed from start to finish, it was Southport who fired the final shot, converting a tough penalty goal in extra time to seize back a win that appeared lost moments before.

Nudgee College centre Lastus Auakai tackled by The Southport School hooker George Nield. Photo by Richard Gosling

With seconds left on the clock, Nudgee flyhalf Reesjan Pasitoa had kicked his side into the lead, 20-18, but with time remaining for just one restart.

Southport won back possession from the kick-off and drove forward for two-and-a-half minutes before they were awarded a difficult penalty goal opportunity, 40m back and at a wicked angle.

Winger Hamish Roberts, a veteran of last year's heartbreaking 34-29 loss to Nudgee, set the ball on the kicking tee.

"When I heard the whistle blow I knew it was the last play and I just knew I had to kick it," he said.

"This was my first game I'd ever stepped up to the kicking duties before."

Had he ever kicked one so difficult? "Absolutely not."

Nervous coach Mike Wallace said: "I wasn't watching.

"Once the ball went on to the tee I closed my eyes and trusted that he'd knock it over.

"I listened for the crowd."

An earth-shattering cheer would tell the story.

Nudgee College No.8 Titi Nofoagatotoa was one of his side’s best. Photo by Richard Gosling

The Southport School had buried the ghosts of past defeats to deal their fierce rivals a taste of their own medicine.

Southport's forward pack was dominant, with locks Wilson Blyth and Marlon Jones particularly strong, but couldn't break clear of a dogged Nudgee side that nearly scrapped to a win themselves.

At Churchie, Brisbane Boys' College established their own premiership credentials with a 37-0 thumping of a competition dark horse.

BBC controlled the match with ease, dominating possession from the outset and never letting their foot off the throat.

Tries were scored in tight and increasingly out wide, with centre Jack Howarth particularly influential as the game opened up in the second half.

Nudgee College scrumhalf Finn Hearn. Photo by Richard Gosling

College captain Jacob Blyton was disruptive at lineout time and openside flanker Sam Kelly-Knowles proved a menace at the breakdown.

Rookie Churchie centre Dale Larson-Doyle was his side's best.

Toowoomba Grammar School made the most of their trip to Brisbane, downing Gregory Terrace 26-24 in a match described as a thriller.

Toowoomba flyhalf Baxter Franey split the defence to score between the posts with moments remaining to seal a come-from-behind win.

Ipswich Grammar were at their unstoppable best as a Sam Walker-inspired backline ran riot over hosts Brisbane State High.

The visitors won 38-7 in a comprehensive showing.