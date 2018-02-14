WATCH: Sickening video emerges of 'Tippie' the dump dog

SICKENING footage of a little dog being dumped into a rubbish collection truck has been released.

The small dog was discovered last week by a council worker at a Willowbank waste site.

An investigation was launched immediately.

At the time the RSPCA suspected the dog, nicknamed 'Tippie', had been placed purposefully put in a kerbside bin.

Now that suspicion has been reinforced by the footage showing Tippie being emptied out of a red bin and into the rubbish truck.

The footage shows Tippie being repeatedly covered in rubbish.

When he was discovered, Tippie was fighting for his life inside the garbage truck.

His yelp alerted the nearby worker.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said it was "nothing short of a miracle" Tippie survived the ordeal.

"Everyone originally thought that he had been tied up and thrown in a bag, but it's now apparent that he was badly entangled in debris," Mr Beatty said.

This small dog was found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank.

"It appears that he was hurled in with the bin contents and then whirled around with the rubbish as the crusher blade comes down again and again. No one can believe he's still alive."

RSPCA Qld is calling on anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to contact the Animal Emergency Hotline on 1300 ANIMAL.

"We know someone put him in the bin and we want to find that person," Mr Beatty said.

Tippie's owner was distressed when she realised Tippie, whose name is actually named Zoro, was missing.

Silkstone resident Leigh Henderson told the QT she was devastated to think people assumed she had been cruel to her Zoro, her son's dog.

She said Zoro was mostly an inside dog and was "very much loved.

"We are absolutely shattered at what has happened. We came home from taking my son to football practice and saw he was gone.

"We drove around everywhere but it was dark and hard to see because it was late.