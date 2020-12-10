Menu
WATCH THE VIDEO: Unsuspecting shoppers were locked inside a store at a shopping centre while a group of brawlers went toe-to-toe nearby.
Crime

WATCH: Shoppers brawl in violent food court fracas

by Shayla Bulloch
10th Dec 2020 4:01 PM
UNSUSPECTING shoppers were locked inside a store at a Townsville shopping centre while a group of brawlers went toe-to-toe nearby.

The nasty brawl, which involved five people, erupted outside City Beach at Stocklands Townsville on December 2.

A group of people got in a nasty brawl at Stocklands Townsville last week.
According to one shopper, people inside the store were forced to stay put for 40 minutes when staff locked the doors as the fight broke out before them.

In a video of the fight, people watch on as a female voice yells "f--- off, f--- off".

Fists are thrown and voices scream across the food court before the fight is eventually diffused.

Police were called to the fight and spoke with a number of people.

No assault complaints were made, but police charged five people with public nuisance.

A 18-year-old South Gold Coast woman, two 16-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were all charged with public nuisance.

The woman faced Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

