Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

South Grafton car smashes through business
News

WATCH: Shocking vision as car smashes into building

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Mar 2018 4:19 PM | Updated: 5:25 PM

THIS is the moment when the the relative calm of South Grafton's central business district on Saturday afternoon was shattered when a car left the road and crashed into a medical centre.

Witnesses say, at about 4.30pm, the car drove from the direction of a service station across the road, went across a raised median and smashed a public phone out of the ground, before crashing into the front of the Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Service.

The incident, captured by CCTV cameras, shows the single occupant of the vehicle push the door of the car open and get out, to the amazement of onlookers.

Witnesses stated the driver allegedly told them that he'd lost control of the car's steering before the crash.

People who were shopping at one of the few businesses in the street still open, Farmer Lou's, reported hearing a large bang "like the roof was collapsing", and ran outside to see a plume of dust near the building.

Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Service CEO Scott Monaghan was called to the scene on Saturday, and said a steel support beam on the exterior of the building might have saved the structure.

"It doesn't look like it's bent at all, just the brickwork around the outside has been pushed in," Mr Monaghan said.

"However we're still waiting on the insurance company to tell us if the structure is okay, and until then we can't take any patients.

"We've sent about 50 over to the Bacon St clinic."

Mr Monaghan said medical centre staff were contacting people with appointments to redirect them to the other centre, and he hoped the service could reopen as soon as possible.

Police were unable to comment at the time of publishing.

 

Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation CEO Scott Monaghan looks at the damage to the outside of the Medical Centre that was hit by a car on Saturday.
Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation CEO Scott Monaghan looks at the damage to the outside of the Medical Centre that was hit by a car on Saturday. Adam Hourigan
building car crash cctv editors picks
Grafton Daily Examiner
When the Irish scammers targeted Ipswich residents

When the Irish scammers targeted Ipswich residents

News An Ipswich businessman told the QT he had been scammed by the foreigners before.

Tamborine Mountain community buzzing ahead of upcoming show

Tamborine Mountain community buzzing ahead of upcoming show

Community Thousands of people expected to attend on March 17.

School looks to expand bus services due to lack of transport

School looks to expand bus services due to lack of transport

Education Traffic up by 14% in Ripley, Redbank Plains and Augustine Heights

CONFIRMED: Ipswich Hospital will undergo massive expansion

CONFIRMED: Ipswich Hospital will undergo massive expansion

News Massive expansion of Ipswich Hospital will go ahead

Local Partners