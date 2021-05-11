WATCH: Shocking moment teen coward punches Woolies worker

The Albert & Logan News has obtained shocking exclusive footage showing the moment a 19-year-old Logan teen coward punches an 18-year-old co-worker outside a Woolworths store within a busy Brisbane shopping centre.

Boronia Heights teen Xaden Berryman, 19, was sentenced in Brisbane District Court on April 1 this year after pleading guilty to a count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The assault occurred about 5pm on April 26 last year outside Woolworths Forest Lake, located within Forest Lake Shopping Centre.

A still from CCTV footage depicting Boronia Heights teen Xaden Berryman, 19, bashing his 18-year-old Woolworths Forest Lake co-worker on the afternoon of April 26, 2020. Picture: Supplied

The footage depicts the 18-year-old victim, hi-vis vest slung over his shoulder, exiting the story before an orange blur, Berryman clad in his vest, comes sprinting in from the victim's left.

Berryman then launches a series of punches which knock the victim to the ground, before unleashing a flurry of blows while the victim is stricken on the floor.

The victim struggles to his feet, before Berryman uses his weight to drop his co-worker to the ground again.

Half a dozen onlookers then rush in to break up the cowardly assault, which left the victim with a cut eyebrow, requiring stitches; a fractured eye socket; and a broken nose requiring two surgeries to fix.

On April 1 this year, the court heard Berryman was allegedly provoked by "smug looks and a rumour" his co-worker wanted to fight.

Xaden Berryman at Brisbane Supreme and District Courts on AOBH charges. Pics Tara Croser.

Defence counsel James Feely told the court his client, a former student of Park Ridge State High School and Kingston Centre of Education, was looking for work after his employment at Woolworths was terminated following the assault and intended to achieve a certificate in construction skills.

He noted he had strong support from his family and volunteered regularly at his local Australian rules football club, where he also is a player.

Judge Dean Morzone QC placed Berryman on a two-year probation order and ordered he perform 60 hours' community service, in addition to paying the victim $2000 compensation.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as WATCH: Shocking moment teen coward punches Woolies worker