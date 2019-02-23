Menu
The three-year-old boy is comforted by his family after being hit by a car at a Buderim car park.
News

WATCH: Shocking moment boy hit by car at shopping village

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Feb 2019 3:21 PM
FOOTAGE capturing the moment a three-year-old boy was struck by a car at Buderim shows how he wandered off from his family before being hit.

Business owner Garrie James captured the vision on CCTV cameras at his shop, Coffee Monkey about 11am Saturday saying the event was "traumatic".

The footage shows the young boy, his sister and grandparents approaching Mr James and his dogs for a chat in some empty car parking spaces at the rear of his business.

"They came up and patted our dogs and chatted, then he took off in the blink of an eye," he said.

The boy is shown walking from the empty parking space and through a small gap between the building and some bushes, which enters onto the road.

He is out of sight for a moment before his frantic family realise he is missing and follow him when he is struck by a small car.

 

The three-year-old boy lies on the road after being struck by a car at a Buderim car park.
The footage shows the young boy slide along the road on his back and into view on the other side of the bushes.

He is scooped up by his grandmother who comforted him until paramedics arrived.

 

The three-year-old boy is comforted by his family after being hit by a car at a Buderim car park.
Mr James said the driver of the car wasn't travelling fast when it struck the boy on the torso.

"The car was travelling at a brisk walking pace," he said.

The boy was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

