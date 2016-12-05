ARMED ROB CCTV: Pair calmly walk in, then everything changes

Police have released CCTV vision of a man who may be able to assist with investigations into two robberies at Heathwood and Forestdale on the weekend.

Initial investigations indicate on Saturday just before 4am two males have entered a service station at Stapylton Rd, Heathwood (vision below).

They produced knives and threatened the 19-year-old employee demanding cash.

The pair stole cash and fled the scene in a stolen grey Honda CR-V, registration 053TME (similar to that pictured).

Earlier at about 3.45am the same two males entered a service station on Johnson Rd, Forestdale.

Both have produced knives and threatened the 25-year-old staff member demanding cash and cigarettes.

The pair fled empty handed when they were unable to gain access to the console area.

Neither employee was physically injured during the incidents.

Police are urging anyone who may recognise the man in the vision or the vehicle pictured to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.