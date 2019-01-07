Menu
Nexus new video
WATCH: Second Range Crossing open and in operation

Meghan Harris
7th Jan 2019 8:16 AM
THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing is well on its way to be completed this year.

Nexus is gearing up for an exciting 2019 with completion of the $1.6 billion project scheduled to open mid-year.

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. Kevin Farmer

The 43km road is almost finished with just a small section at Ballard in the east left to construct. The delay is due to a geotechnical issue.

In December last year a 24km-long Cranley to Athol section was opened to traffic.

With the road open, Broadspectrum will operate and maintain it for the next 25 years as part of the public-private partnership delivering the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Now, Nexus has released an aerial video of the road in operation, taken late last month.

Take a look.

