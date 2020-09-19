Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rockhampton Hockey’s Division 1 finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers will feature in both Division 1 finals of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup on Saturday.

The women will tackle Park Avenue Brothers at 4.15pm, while the men will take on Wanderers at 6pm.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream both finals on this website.

Teams played a nine-round regular season in Rockhampton Hockey's revised 2020 season.

The Frenchville women booked their final berth with a 5-nil win over Southern Suburbs Black in last week's semi-final, while Park Avenue Brothers beat Southern Suburbs Gold 2-nil.

Frenchville men advanced with a 3-1 win over Southern Suburbs, while Wanderers beat Park Avenue Brothers 7-1.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the games beginning.

 

More stories

Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

SISTER ACT: Four siblings set to shine in grand final

REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

frenchville rovers hockey club hockey livestreaming park avenue brothers hockey club rha 2020 cup wanderers hockey club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew...

        News Ipswich was this week linked to the shocking death on a man in a Brisbane park

        Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        Premium Content Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        News An amusement company that has lost more than 60 events this year is planning a late...

        Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        Premium Content Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        News A court has found a waste operator continued to dump in excess of its limits...

        Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        Premium Content Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        News The party said it would establish a $4 billion public transport expansion fund to...