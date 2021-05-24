WATCH REPLAYS: Titans Schools League footy feast

The Titans Schools League enters a feast of football, nine games in two days, when another three matches are livestreamed today at www.couriermail.com.au and the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Games featuring Aquinas College v Marymount (Year 11 Div 1 boys) and Keebra Park SHS v Marymount (girls year 11-12 and year 9-10) are on now and replays will be available tonight. The fixtures were washed out nine days ago when a storm lashed the Gold Coast.

Another six matches will then be played on Wednesday at Marsden SHS and the Nerang Roosters ground.

The Marymount Mako's make the sign of a fin in celebration.

MARYMOUNT v AQUINAS COLLEGE (Year 11-12 Div 1 boys)

A three try first half by fullback Henry Mellick and near perfect goal kicking from Jacob Follett gave Marymount College momentum to push for a top two place Titans Schools League action today.

Marymount defeated Aquinas College 58-6 at Southport in Div 1 boys action, pushing the side two points closer to first placed Keebra Park SHS and second placed Marsden SHS.

Fullback Mellick glided through for the first try after accepting a pass from halfback Josh Clifton, and his afternoon only got better from that point on.

Marymount College players listen to coach Jason Hamilton.

Marymount’s ball handling was outstanding, leading to a flood of possession and relentless pressure on the Aquinas College side.

Rugby league is a funny game. You look at a 30-nil halftime scoreline and you think Aquinas must have thrown the towel in. This was absolutely not the case.

They were just beaten by a better side.

Aquinas College have a break at halftime.

When Aquinas had the ball they struggled to retain it because of Marymount’s rushing defence.

It was nice go see Aquinas score courtesy of Dominic Davies in the second half despite the side playing for 10 minutes with 12 men.

Mellick scored three tries from fullback while edge backrowers Ashton Bai and Ethan Olive also scored in the first half.

Into the second half and a dropped ball by Aquinas led to field position for Marymount, helping the headgeared Sam McAllister to crash over – his first of two tries.

Goalkicker Follett is one of the best in the business and he kept knocking over the conversions.

MARYMOUNT v KEEBRA PARK SHS (Year 9-10, Div 1 girls)

Replay: 2021 Titans schools League Div 1 - Yr 9/10 Div 1 Girls - Keebra Park vs Marymount: 2021 Titans schools League Div 1 - Yr 9/10 Div 1 Girls - Keebra Park vs Marymount

A 70m solo try by Keebra Park SHS’s Mhla Mackay Taylor and two fantastic, try-saving tackles by Marymount’s Lola Jenkins highlighted the year 9-10 Div 1 girls match tonight -won 60-nil by Keebra Park.

Mackay Taylor scored an amazing first half solo try right down the middle of the park, maintaining her speed and balance in what was a spectacular individual performance.

It was a try for the highlight’s reel, one she is surely to recount in the years ahead.

Keebra Park SHS were strong at year 9-10 level.

Not even Marymount fullback Jenkins could stop her, despite Jenkins also providing the highlight of the first half with two try-saving efforts.

The mobile No. 13 Mackay Taylor also cruised wide of the ruck to score a short range try, making it a great start to the game.

Jenkins was at it again in the last line of defence when she came across and prevented Hine Vaitaki from scoring, but again Keebra Park were still able to capitalise with a right side raid.

This time winger Gabrielle To’o slid over, extending her team’s advantage to 12-nil.

Marymount College never gave up in the year 9-10s.

Earlier, and on the same side of the field, dummy half Sai To’a pushed over to give Keebra Park an early advantage on the scoreboard.

Keebra Park also started strongly in the second half, with centre Jada Toleafoa.

For a relatively inexperienced side, Marymount did very well.

This is the team’s first season playing at elite 13-a-side level and the Marymount’s enthusiasm never wained.

The spirited group will be so much better for the experience

Titans Schools League between Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

The current points table prior to tonight games were, finals’ contenders

Year 11-12 Div 1 boys: Keebra Park SHS 8, Marsden SHS 6, Marymount College 4, Aquinas College 4

Year 11-12 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 6, Ipswich SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Beenleigh SHS 2

Year 9-10 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 6, Keebra Park SHS 5, Coombabah SHS 5, Marsden SHS (maroon) 3

Year 9-10 Div 1 girls: Ipswich SHS 6, Keebra Park SHS 6, Marsden SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Stretton College 2

Year 7-8 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 4, Marsden SHS (maroon) 4, Keebra Park SHS 3 (yellow), Keebra Park SHS 2 (blue), Trinity College 2, Marymount College 2

Year 7-8 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 8, Mabel Park SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 4, Ipswich SHS 4

LIVE STEAM SCHEDULE

TODAY, MAY 24

4pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 boys)

Aquinas College v Marymount

5pm: (Year 9-10 Div 1 girls)

Keebra Park SHS v Marymount

6pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 girls)

Keebra Park SHs v Marymount

Marsden’s Mackenzie Baty enjoying the game. Picture Glenn Hampson

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

From Marsden SHS

2.50pm: Year 7/8 Div 1 girls

Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

3:40pm: Year 9-10 Div 1 girls

Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

4:40pm: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

From Nerang Roosters

5pm: Year 11-12 Div 2 Boys

Miami SHS v Men of Business

6pm: Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College

7pm: Year 11/12 Div 1 boys

Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College

Originally published as WATCH REPLAYS: Titans Schools League footy feast