WATCH REPLAYS: AFLQ Schools Cup finals

The first of three gala days of the booming Streets Smart AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying rounds have been played, with St Teresa’s (senior girls) and Sunshine Beach SHS (junior girls) winning through. Enjoy all replays here, reports below.

WATCH THE DAY’S REPLAYS BELOW

The junior sports benchmark Schools Cup competition will also feature matches on Wednesday and June 16, all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au from the Multi Sports Complex which features a world class playing surfaces.

Subscribing gives you access to Queensland’s premier Australian football competition while unlocking access to the best News sites across the country.

Mountain Creek SHS Oscar Cazaly. Pic Peter Wallis

THE MATCHES

SENIOR GIRLS

Amy Kibble kicked the first goal of the gala day for St Teresa’s Catholic College against Maroochydore SHS while Tara Bogaart got Immanuel Lutheran College on the goal kicking sheet for the first time against St Andrew’s Anglican College.

St Teresa’s then added a second goal courtesy of Fran Cogill before Immanuel Lutheran College hit back, with a splendid running goal nailed by the fleet-a-foot Jasmine Ryan.

St Teresa's goal kickers Fran Cogill, left, and Amy Kibble after the first round 1.

Ryan broke clear, kicked some distance out and then did an understated celebration given the magnitude of the effort, half raising one arm in triumph before starting to job back to position for the resumption of play.

St Teresa’s led throughout, and despite excellent desperation by the Maroochydore SHS, Saints held on to win 2-2-14 to 1-5-11.

On field 2, Bogaart secured her school’s first goal with a set shot as Immanuel prevailed 11 points to four. It was the only goal of a tight game.

In other senior girl round 1 matches, Sunshine Beach SHS had a 21-nil win over Mathew Flinders while Siena Catholic College raised their school’s flag with a 16-2 victory.

Mathew Flinders had a good win.

JUNIOR GIRLS

Mathew Flinders Anglican College jumped their opponents to lead 3-1-19 to nil at halftime, before adding another two goals just after the break on field 1.

The side eventually kicked six goals shared between Darcy Brown, Katie Kerr, Neve Williams, Scarlet Carroll and Hannah Johnstone.

On Field 2, it was a case of double trouble for Good Shepherd Lutheran College who did battle with St Teresa’s Catholic College.

Darcy Brown, Katie Kerr, Neve Williams, Scarlet Carroll and Hannah Johnstone.

The Bariello twins, Remi and Raffim shared three goals between them as St Teresa’s Catholic College claimed a thriller by just three points. In the other match Sunshine Beach SHS had a win against St Andrews.

Watch live: AFLQ Schools Cup - Junior and senior girls (Oval 2): Watch all the action from Oval 2 live here.

SENIOR GIRLS, 10.15AM

Sunshine Beach SHS and St Andrews Anglican had nice wins in the 10.15am games.

Sunshine Beach prevailed narrowly over Immanuel Lutheran College in Field 2 action by 15-6, with Imogen van der Vegt and Willow Mussmann kicking majors.

And on field 1, St Andrews edged out Mathew Flinders Anglican College 19-nil, with Myra Harwood kicking two goals, Emmerson Priest one and Sienna Hartnett another goal as well.

SHS

On field 3, St Teresa’s Catholic College 34 defeated Caloundra SHS while on field 4 Maroochydore SHS 33 were against Siena Catholic College 13.

Paige Johnson, Grace Macartney, Lucy Corcoran and Evie Marshall kicked goals.

JUNIOR GIRLS, 10.45AM

Siena Catholic College kicked four goals in edging out Immanuel Lutheran College in an entertaining match.

Paige Johnson, Grace Macartney, Lucy Corcoran and Evie Marshall landed majors on field one for Sienna, while Immanuel’s goals were secured by Jaydn Su’a and Keira Johnson.

In Field 1 action, Charlie Todd, Lucey Towndrow and Kiani Pettigrove kicked goals for the winners, Sunshine Coast SHS, in an excellent match against St John’s whose goal kicker was Jayda Allen

SENIOR GIRLS, 11.15am

Home team Maroochydore SHS finished marginally ahead of Caloundra SHS in a fast moving match on field No.2.T

ahlia Bensen spearheaded Maroochydore’s effort, and was a focal point around the goals.

There was a nice moment for Jas Ryan when she got on the scorer’s sheet again by kicking a major score.

For Caloundra SHS, Milla Oliver and Jaz Flint scored goals.

St Teresa’s Catholic College coach addresses her team in the quarter final

QUARTERFINALS, junior girls, 12.30pm

St Teresa’s enjoyed a win over St John’s after establishing a match winning 3-2-20 to nil advantage into the second half. Saints won 4-4-28 to nil.

Beth Major, Bella Fernandez, Summer Harrison and Charlie Shanahan all kicked goals for St Teresa.

On Field No.1, Maroochydore and SHS Sienna College were engaged in a tight quarterfinal, with Sienna edging their rivals out.

A great goal to Jordan Somerville raised her side to safety about three minutes from time. This was after Ella Campbell had kicked a goal in the first half.

Sunshine Coast juniors from the Premiership winning Brisbane Lions AFLW side, Belle Dawes, Lily Postlethwaite and Shannon Campbell visited the Schools Footy day to display the Cup.

THE SEMI-FINALS

Fran Cogill got St Teresa’s rolling to its senior girls semi-final win with an early goal against Immanuel College, leading to her side amassing a match winning total of 4-6-30.

On Field 2, a towering torpedo punt goal by Amarnie Barber was a highlight in the Sunshine Beach SHS versus Maroochydore SHS semi-final.

Sunshine Beach won by just four points, with Barber’s effort a sensational performance.

From some way out, she let fly with a torp that went and went some more, sailing between the posts.

Imogen van der Vegt was on the score sheet again, kicking another two goals in Sunshine Beach’s win.

In junior girls, Sunshine Beach SHS joined their Sunshine Beach SHS senior counterparts in the grand final, beating Sienna College.

GRAND FINALS

Chloe Murray was a class above for Sunshine Coast SHS junior girls, helping her side through to the next round of the Streets Smart AFLQ Schools Cup.

Sunshine Coast eased clear of Mathew Flinders in a tense junior grand final, with Murray the focal point.

She kicked two goals in the first half and was a consistent ball winner for her side in the 22 point win.

And in a gripping senior girls grand final victory, St Teresa’s held on to beat Sunshine Coast SHS 2-2-14 to 1-0-6.

Both Sunshine Coast SHS junior girls and the St Teresa senior girls progress to the Metro North Wide Bay regional finals.

The senior girls looked set for a goalless first half, until seconds before the break Amy Gibble broke the deadlock for Saints.

Lauren Vaughan then added another goal for St Teresa and the match looked all over.

But Sunshine Beach SHS rallied, kicking a goal and then pushing deep into attack, forcing Saints to work overtime.

COMPETING TEAMS

Wednesday, June 9, St John’s College Nambour, Siena Catholic College, Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Coolum SHS, Caloundra SHS, Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Maroochydore SHS, Immanuel Lutheran College, St Teresa’s Catholic College, St Andrews Anglican College, Sunshine Beach SHS, Glasshouse Christian College, Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Glasshouse Christian College, Mountain Creek SHS, Morayfield State High School and Chancellor State College would feature.

The July 16 livestreaming would see primary girls and boys action between Buddina State School, Stella Maris, Mooloolaba State School, Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Pacific Paradise State School, Sienna Catholic Primary School, Good Samaritan Catholic College, Coolum SS, St Joseph’s Primary, Glasshouse Christian College, Brightwater SS, Talara Primary College, Mountain Creek SS and Brightwater SS

RELATED LINKS

QAFL - BEST 40 PLAYERS IN 40 YEARS

ROUND 6 TEAM OF THE WEEK

ROUND 7 TEAM OF THE WEEK

They are all part of a record number of schools teams competing in 2021, with more than 600 entries having nominated across the state according to Damien Mitchelmore, AFL Participation and Programs Manager – Schools and Diversity.

The www.couriermail.com.au will also livestream three qualifying additional qualifying days and then the semi-finals and finals in August, September and October.

The 2021 confirmed livestream schedule to this point is:

June 7: Senior girls, junior girls (Maroocyhdore)

June 9: Senior boys, junior boys (Maroocyhdore)

June 16: primary girls, primary boys (Maroocyhdore)

August 10-11: North Queensland Finals - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup – Townsville

August 17: Semi Final 1 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

August 18: Semi Final 2 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

August 19: Semi Final 3 - StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup

October 15-17: State Finals – StreetSmarts AFLQ Schools Cup - Maroochydore

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

REPLAY: St Teresa’s Catholic College V Maroochydore SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Teresa's Catholic College v Maroochydore SHS: Watch a full replay of St Teresa's Catholic College v Maroochydore SHS.

REPLAY: St Andrew’s Anglican College V Immanuel Lutheran College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Andrew's Anglican College v Immanuel Lutheran College: Watch a full replay of St Andrew's Anglican College v Immanuel Lutheran College.

REPLAY:Mathew Flinders Anglican College V Siena Catholic College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Mathew Flinders College v Siena Catholic College: Watch a full replay as Mathew Flinders College v Siena Catholic College.

REPLAY: Good Shepherd Lutheran College V St Teresa’s Catholic College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Good Shepherd Lutheran College v St Teresa's Catholic College: Watch a full replay of Good Shepherd Lutheran College v St Teresa's Catholic College.

REPLAY: St Andrews V Mathew Flinders Anglican College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Immanuel Lutheran College v Sunshine Beach SHS: Watch a replay of Immanuel Lutheran College v Sunshine Beach SHS.

REPLAY:Immanuel Lutheran College V Sunshine Beach SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Immanuel Lutheran College v Sunshine Beach SHS: Watch a replay of Immanuel Lutheran College v Sunshine Beach SHS.

REPLAY:St John’s College, Nambour V Sunshine Beach SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St John's College v Sunshine Beach SHS: Watch a full replay of St John's College v Sunshine Beach SHS.

REPLAY:Immanuel Lutheran College V Siena Catholic College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup- Immanuel Lutheran College v Siena Catholic College: Watch a replay of Immanuel Lutheran College v Siena Catholic College.

REPLAY: St Teresa’s Catholic College V Siena Catholic College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Teresa's Catholic College v Siena Catholic College: Watch a full replay of St Teresa's Catholic College v Siena Catholic College.

REPLAY: Caloundra SHS V Maroochydore SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Maroochydore SHS v Caloundra SHS: Watch a full replay as Maroochydore SHS v Caloundra SHS.

Mooloolaba primary girls won the AFLQ Schools Cup grand final over Oakleigh. Picture: Tom Threadingham

REPLAY: St Andrew’s Anglican College V St John’s College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Andrew's Anglican College v St John's College: Watch a full replay as St Andrew's Anglican College v St John's College.

REPLAY: Good Shepherd Lutheran College V Maroochydore SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Good Shepherd Lutheran College v Maroochydore SHS: Watch a full replay as Good Shepherd Lutheran College v Maroochydore SHS.

QUARTERFINALS

REPLAY: St Teresa’s V St John’s

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Teresa’s V St John’s: Watch a full replay of St Teresa’s V St John’s.

REPLAY: Maroochydore v SHS Sienna College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Maroochydore SHS v Sienna College: Watch a full replay as Maroochydore v SHS Sienna College.

RELATED LINKS

ROUND 8 TEAM OF THE WEEK

ROUND 9 TEAM OF THE WEEK

SENIOR GIRLS, SEMI-FINALS

REPLAY: St Teresa v Immanuel College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Teresa v Immanuel College: Watch a full replay as St Teresa v Immanuel College.

REPLAY: Sunshine Beach SHS V Maroochydore SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Sunshine Beach SHS V Maroochydore SHS: Watch a full replay of Sunshine Beach SHS V Maroochydore SHS.

JUNIOR GIRLS, SEMI-FINALS

REPLAY: Sunshine Beach SHS v Sienna College

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Sunshine Beach SHS v Sienna College: Watch a full replay as Sunshine Beach SHS v Sienna College.

REPLAY: Mathew Flinders Anglican College V St Teresa’s

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Mathew Flinders Anglican College V St Teresa’s: Watch a full replay as Mathew Flinders Anglican College V St Teresa’s.

GRAND FINALS

REPLAY: Senior Girls: St Teresa’s v Sunshine Beach SHS

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - St Teresa’s v Sunshine Beach SHS: Watch a full replay as St Teresa’s v Sunshine Beach SHS.

REPLAY: Junior Girls: Sunshine Beach SHS v Mathew Flinders

Replay: AFLQ Schools Cup - Sunshine Beach SHS v Mathew Flinders: Watch a full replay as Sunshine Beach SHS v Mathew Flinders.

Originally published as WATCH REPLAYS: AFLQ Schools Cup finals