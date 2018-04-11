Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Red belly black snuggles up to toys in toddler's cot
Environment

WATCH: Red belly black gets cozy with child's cuddly toys

11th Apr 2018 1:41 PM

AN EXPERT snake catcher is warning Ipswich residents to be on the look out for the reptiles after a close encounter at a Peak Crossing home yesterday.

Andrew Smedley's warning comes after he was called out to the property to deal with a red belly black that had curled up among the cuddly toys in a little girl's bedroom.

"Luckily she wasn't in the room at the time and thankfully her dad spotted the snake up on the window sill," he said in a Facebook post.

A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a child's bedroom at Peak Crossing.
A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a child's bedroom at Peak Crossing. Andrew's SNAKE Removal

"He did the right thing by shutting the door and placing a towel at bottom to keep it contained until I got there.

"It's hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room.

"It was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping itself around the toys.

"Fortunately it all ended well and he's now relocated safely."

Tips to stay snake safe

  • Tell kids to wear enclosed shoes; kids are often bitten on the feet after standing on snakes
  • If you find a snake, don't corner it, just move away and let it escape

What to do if bitten

  • Assume all snakes are venomous
  • Call 000 immediately
  • Don't wash the wound
  • Firmly wrap the bite area in a bandage
  • Limit movement
editors picks ipswich red belly black snake snakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Spicers Retreat sets reopening date after fire destruction

    Spicers Retreat sets reopening date after fire destruction

    News The restaurant, kitchen and reception building at Spicers Hidden Vale resort at Grandchester was engulfed in flames

    • 11th Apr 2018 3:20 PM
    BREAKING: Ipswich health board member's sudden resignation

    BREAKING: Ipswich health board member's sudden resignation

    News Member steps down over an undeclared, potential conflict of interest

    • 11th Apr 2018 2:30 PM
    WEATHER: What's forecast for Ipswich Festival events

    WEATHER: What's forecast for Ipswich Festival events

    Weather Families should take an umbrella and rain coast just in case.

    • 11th Apr 2018 2:09 PM
    MEASLES OUTBREAK: Doctor's warning for Ipswich residents

    MEASLES OUTBREAK: Doctor's warning for Ipswich residents

    News "Symptoms usually start around 10 days after contact”

    • 11th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners