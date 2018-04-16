Menu
WATCH: Range Crossing bridge construction in two minutes

Meghan Harris
by
16th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

NEXUS has released timelapse footage of a bridge being built as part of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

The two-minute video shows works on the bridge at the Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd at Wellcamp.

So far works completed include installation of Super T girders, and concrete pours have also taken place to form the bridge deck over the road.

Nexus has shared new aerial images of work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. TSRC viaduct progress.
Nexus has shared new aerial images of work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. TSRC viaduct progress. Starboard

Other works involve constructing two on-ramps allowing motorists access to the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing in both directions and two off-ramps allowing eastbound and westbound motorists to exit.

It also involves a three-span bridge over Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and two signalised intersections to allow road users to safety turn in and out of the bypass.

The Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd interchange will serve as a connection point to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and is about two kilometres from the airport.

