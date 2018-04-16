WATCH: Range Crossing bridge construction in two minutes
NEXUS has released timelapse footage of a bridge being built as part of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
The two-minute video shows works on the bridge at the Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd at Wellcamp.
So far works completed include installation of Super T girders, and concrete pours have also taken place to form the bridge deck over the road.
Other works involve constructing two on-ramps allowing motorists access to the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing in both directions and two off-ramps allowing eastbound and westbound motorists to exit.
It also involves a three-span bridge over Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and two signalised intersections to allow road users to safety turn in and out of the bypass.
The Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd interchange will serve as a connection point to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and is about two kilometres from the airport.