Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH: Queensland’s top school footy tries of the year

by Nic Darveniza
21st Sep 2020 7:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

After eight weeks of competition the School Footy Show is wrapping up with a bang by revealing all of Queensland's top school footy tries of the year.

Tune in from 7pm to catch the most brilliant try-scoring feats in 2020's school rugby league season including a surprise number one from a Aaron Payne and Allan Cup minnow.

Don't miss the fun as hosts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes unpack the Queensland State Final clash between Kirwan State High and Palm Beach Currumbin with Townsville Bulletin sports editor Matthew Elkerton.

Once formalities conclude, the team will name an all-Queensland representative side drawn from the very best of the north and south Queensland competitions.

LANGER CUP FINAL REPLAY

AARON PAYNE CUP FINAL REPLAY

The crystal ball will be rolled out again as the crew make their predictions for 2021's biggest improvers.

Catch every minute of this celebration of the school rugby league live on the News Network from 7pm.

Originally published as WATCH: Queensland's top school footy tries of the year

More Stories

Show More
editors picks langer cup final payne cup final school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artists of all kinds called on to contribute to new book

        Premium Content Artists of all kinds called on to contribute to new book

        News After finding success with her first book, a local author has started work on a new project which will highlight ‘everyday heroes’

        Warriors like Megan thrive in spirited Swifts club

        Premium Content Warriors like Megan thrive in spirited Swifts club

        Hockey Determined group of players savour hockey enjoyment after scraping into main game...

        Plans for huge warehouse development in estate

        Premium Content Plans for huge warehouse development in estate

        Council News It would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week if approval is granted. Here’s...

        Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

        Premium Content Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

        Health Queenslanders in the state’s southeast could soon be allowed to have more that 10...