WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

A man has been charged after police allegedly uncovered illegal firearms and drugs during a raid on a property at Churchill yesterday.

Police attended the address just after 7am and executed a search warrant, which lead to the discovery of cannabis as well as a bag containing a crystallised substance.

During a further search of a bedroom officers discovered a shortened single shot break action shotgun as well as ammunition.

A Washpool man, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of unlawful possession of restricted drugs, unlawful possession of weapons and authority required to possess explosives.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 26.