WATCH: Police search for trio after servo break-in

Police have released footage of a break-in at a service station in Boonah from earlier this year as they continue to investigate the matter.

A trio wearing masks forced entry into the service station on Walter St about 3.20am on Saturday, March 28.

An image of one of the thieves from the video.

Once inside, the thieves opened cigarette cabinets using tools and removed multiple drawers.

It is believed they fled in an Iveco Daily van as seen at the end of the video.

Two of the thieves from the incident.

Anyone who may have witnesses suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident is urged to submit a report on the Policelink website with the reference number QP2000623226