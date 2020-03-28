Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves

by Luke Mortimer
28th Mar 2020 7:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN and woman have been charged after allegedly raiding a Gold Coast home, taking off in a luxury SUV and attempting to flee police.

Queensland Police said in a statement a 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman forced entry to the Pacific Pines residence on Victoria Dr about 2pm on Friday.

It's alleged the pair stole a BMW XI and items including a computer and tools.

Police were patrolling about midnight when it's alleged they spotted the BMW being driven along Creek St at Ormeau.

Gold Coast Police arrest a man alleged to have burgled a home at Pacific Pines on Friday. Picture: Queensland Police
Gold Coast Police arrest a man alleged to have burgled a home at Pacific Pines on Friday. Picture: Queensland Police

"Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, however the 40-year-old male driver allegedly failed to stop," the statement read.

"A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed, and the car stopped in a yard on Beausang Pl a short time later, where they were taken into custody."

The man has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion and receiving tainted property.

His alleged accomplice, the woman, has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The pair were due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves

burglary car thieves stingers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        premium_icon Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        News The QT has My First Year photos dating back to 2010, so if you missed your little tyke you can still purchase the picture.

        Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        premium_icon Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        Politics Three women have been flown to hospital, two police officers hurt

        Number of COVID-19 cases in region doubles in 24 hours

        premium_icon Number of COVID-19 cases in region doubles in 24 hours

        Health Contact tracing is underway for all the new cases.

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News Fifteen mayors and 31 councillors already been elected unopposed