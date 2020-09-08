Menu
Multiple police units scour the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Allenstown.
News

WATCH: Cops continue hunt for Rockhampton shooting suspects

kaitlyn smith
8th Sep 2020 1:17 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
MULTIPLE suspects remain at large following an alleged shooting incident in a busy Rockhampton CBD street on Monday.

Police units swarmed the Allenstown suburb at Fitzroy St about 3.30pm - a time when many students and young families leaving nearby schools were in the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a violent altercation initially erupted between two men on the road's eastbound lane between Murray St and George Ln.

"Shortly afterwards a woman and one of the men involved in the altercation walked back to a blue vehicle parked in George Lane," said Det Snr Sgt Peachey.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police are seeking assistance from the public following yesterday’s shooting incident.
Footage viewed by The Morning Bulletin showed the pair attempted to trade blows as horrified onlookers were forced to watch on from their cars.

A female bystander, understood to be known to one of the men, also observed the altercation.

"Another man not involved in the original altercation was then observed exiting a dark coloured vehicle in Murray St at the intersection of Fitzroy St with what appears to be a rifle," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Multiple witnesses at the scene described how the third male brandished and discharged his firearm towards the male and female before he fled the scene.

"Most of the have witnesses saw the initial altercation between the two males and then saw the other male exit the third dark colour vehicle and discharged the firearm."

 

 

"At this stage, the evidence that we have is that it was just fired once however we've been unable to at this stage find any casings or projectiles," said Det Snr Sgt Peachey.

A manhunt for two vehicles - a black Holden Cruze and blue Mazda with no number plates - ensued a short time later.

Officers have since been unable to locate any of the four people of interest, while examination of crime scene forensics was underway.

Reasons as to why the initial fight broke out, however, remain unclear at this time.

"We're obviously taking this matter very seriously, we do have a number of leads and currently following up those," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police respond to reports of shots fired in the Rockhampton CBD around 3.30pm
Police have not ruled out the possibility the gun was linked to a large firearm haul stolen across Central Queensland in recent months.

"At this stage we'll keep a really open mind in regard to the investigation so we're not going to rule anything out," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We're probably lucky we're not talking about something a lot more serious. There's no evidence at this stage which suggests that projectile has struck anyone."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey added anyone who might have relevant dashcam or mobile footage from the area between 3.30pm and 4pm should contact local authorities.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

