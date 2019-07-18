Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police diver driving the buggy out of the water received lots of attention from bystanders at the marina.
The police diver driving the buggy out of the water received lots of attention from bystanders at the marina. Contributed
Crime

WATCH: Police conduct search and rescue of a different kind

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Jul 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE divers usually conjure images of serious search and recovery operations.

Residents and visitors on Hamilton Island had front row seats on Wednesday as police divers engaged in a recovery, of a different kind. 

The police diving unit were at the popular holiday destination for a training exercise, when they saw their expertise was desperately needed.

They led the charge to retrieve a stolen vehicle. 

A crowd gathered to watch as the police diver drove the stolen golf buggy out of the water at the marina, and will no doubt give residents and visitors something to talk about for a long time. 

Watch the vision below.

police search and rescue theft
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Pisasale trial hears CCC interview with Cameron McKenzie

    premium_icon Pisasale trial hears CCC interview with Cameron McKenzie

    Crime Pisasale is giving evidence about his involvement with Chinese-born woman Yutian Li, who is a co-accused in the extortion case along with solicitor McKenzie.

    Search continues for alleged hit and run driver

    premium_icon Search continues for alleged hit and run driver

    News Call for footage of elusive 'water truck'

    Child among injured in bridge crash

    premium_icon Child among injured in bridge crash

    Breaking Paramedics assess multiple patients at scene of CBD crash

    • 18th Jul 2019 4:11 PM
    Mum learns of abuse after daughter tells her 'secret'

    premium_icon Mum learns of abuse after daughter tells her 'secret'

    Crime The abuse occurred over the course of more than a year