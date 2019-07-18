WATCH: Police conduct search and rescue of a different kind

The police diver driving the buggy out of the water received lots of attention from bystanders at the marina.

POLICE divers usually conjure images of serious search and recovery operations.

Residents and visitors on Hamilton Island had front row seats on Wednesday as police divers engaged in a recovery, of a different kind.

The police diving unit were at the popular holiday destination for a training exercise, when they saw their expertise was desperately needed.

They led the charge to retrieve a stolen vehicle.

A crowd gathered to watch as the police diver drove the stolen golf buggy out of the water at the marina, and will no doubt give residents and visitors something to talk about for a long time.

Watch the vision below.