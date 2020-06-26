VIDEO: Inside police raid of Ipswich drug den

AN Ipswich man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and other offences after police raided an Ipswich house yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Velvet St, Pine Mountain as part of an operation to disrupt drug crime in the area.

Police allege they seized a "quantity of mature cannabis plants."

The 29-year-old was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 5.

Goodna police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said he was pleased with the outcome.

Police executed the search warrant on June 25.

"We appreciate the ongoing support and assistance of the public in providing information to local police," he said.

"All credible information will be investigated and I encourage anyone with information relating to drug activity in the Goodna area to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here or calling 131 444. Quote reference number QP2001264901.