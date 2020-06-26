Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ipswich drug raid
Crime

VIDEO: Inside police raid of Ipswich drug den

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and other offences after police raided an Ipswich house yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Velvet St, Pine Mountain as part of an operation to disrupt drug crime in the area.

Police allege they seized a "quantity of mature cannabis plants."

The 29-year-old was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 5.

Goodna police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said he was pleased with the outcome.

Police executed the search warrant on June 25.
Police executed the search warrant on June 25.

"We appreciate the ongoing support and assistance of the public in providing information to local police," he said.

"All credible information will be investigated and I encourage anyone with information relating to drug activity in the Goodna area to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here or calling 131 444. Quote reference number QP2001264901.

More Stories

crime drugs police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tattoo business forced to close after $23,000 insurance bill

        premium_icon Tattoo business forced to close after $23,000 insurance bill

        News ‘They think I’m going to be firebombed or vandalised or something like that because I’m a tattooist.’

        Rape accused was given 'hickey' by victim, judge hears

        premium_icon Rape accused was given 'hickey' by victim, judge hears

        News Verdict decided today for youth accused of two counts of rape

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Man charged after cops find bong with his name on it

        premium_icon Man charged after cops find bong with his name on it

        Crime A jobseeker has faced drug charges after his home was searched