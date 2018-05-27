Menu
PolAir vision
Crime

WATCH: Arrest after stolen coast taxi located in Toowoomba

27th May 2018 4:23 PM

POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old Noosaville man this afternoon after he allegedly stole a taxi from the Sunshine Coast and drove it all the way to Toowoomba.

The unoccupied vehicle had been parked at a driver drop-off point in Caloundra when it was stolen around 11am.

At around 1pm, the taxi's GPS tracker sent a signal indicating the vehicle was travelling on the Warrego Highway approaching Redbank.

PolAir 2 was deployed and tracked the vehicle through Toowoomba.

The driver pulled into the car park in the Southtown shopping centre on the corner of Ramsay and South Sts in Centenary Heights where he was taken into custody.

The man has been charged with wilful damage, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and holding a learner's licence and failing to comply with requirements.

He will face Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Toowoomba Chronicle

