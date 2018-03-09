Menu
This penguin does not care about awkward camera angles. Photo: Australian Antarctic Division.
WATCH: Penguins take a selfie on abandoned camera

Hannah Busch
9th Mar 2018 2:16 PM

WHAT do you get when you mix an abandoned camera and a couple of curious emperor penguins?

The best video selfie of the year (we're already calling it).

The selfie footage shows two emperor penguins inspecting the camera and was shared by the Australian Antarctic Division on Facebook on Thursday. It has quickly gained a lot of love from viewers all over the world.

According to the AAD, expeditioner Eddie Gault left his camera filming on the ice at Auster Rookery, a patch of sheltered sea ice more than 51km from Australia's Mawson Station in Antarctica.
 

