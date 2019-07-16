Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

IT'S the first week back at school after a two-week holiday and authorities are once again reminding drivers to be alert while driving through 40km/h school zones.

The majority of these zones around Ipswich operate between between 7am and 9am and between 2pm and 4pm.

However there are three all-day school zones in the city and they all exist at the following split-campus schools:

St Marys Primary School and College (Elizabeth St)

Westside Christian College campuses (Stuart St), and

Sacred Heart Parish School campuses (Cothill Rd).

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads a split campus school has facilities such as buildings, sports ground and swimming pool, which are separated by a road.



"To access the split facilities, students need to frequently cross the road throughout the school year," a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.



"Where split campus schools exist, the road safety risk to students is increased.



"It is important motorists are aware of these schools and expect students to cross the road during the day.

"To minimise the risk to students, all split campus schools in Queensland have a school zone that operates for the whole school day, usually 7am to 4pm, and have enhanced school zone signs installed which include flashing lights."