Watch out Lions, Pride plotting their next 'great escape'

GROWING CONFIDENCE: Western Pride players celebrate their recent run of success in the National Premier Leagues competition. Chris Simpson

FOOTBALL: A reinvigorated Western Pride side needs little extra motivation facing one of Queensland's premier sporting teams on Saturday night.

However, the added incentive to beat Lions at Richlands has come in three major ways.

During a noticeable lift in training intensity, Pride head coach Terry Kirkham was pleased to see growing competition for spots now that his team was starting to climb up the National Premier Leagues ladder.

"The challenge is there because you've got players now on the bench who expected to be playing no matter what; now they've got to fight their way into the team,'' Kirkham said.

"It's a great situation.

"There's pressure on and the boys have now realised it, so the training this week has been really upbeat and very spot on because the players have seen what's happened.''

They have seen first-hand what Kirkham has worked hard to achieve. And that's why the Pride coach is pressing home his team's motto of "the great escape, join the fight''.

He applied a similar strategy to lift Peninsula out of relegation trouble some years ago.

With his current team joining Mackay in 12th place with a game in hand, Kirkham is delighted to see increased interest in Pride's plight to avoid relegation.

He was thrilled to see more families travel to Moreton Bay last weekend for Pride's latest 2-1 victory, after a previous gritty 2-1 success over sixth-placed Gold Coast United.

Kirkham said seeing support from new faces wearing Pride shirts was much appreciated as the Ipswich club faces the might of championship front-runners Lions.

"Now they are seeing what's happening and they are seeing the changes . . . and families and people are coming . . . and the environment has become very, very good,'' he said.

"Number one because of that 'join the fight' and two now it's 'the great escape'.''

He said people were telling him they want to be part of it.

Among the group of players Kirkham recruited in Pride's quest to avoid relegation is former Rochedale midfielder Killian Flavin.

Kirkham is delighted an experienced player he "brought in deliberately and chased'' has provided vital stability at a time Pride needed it most.

"He's done an exceptional job,'' Kirkham said.

"He's been one of our main stabilises. He's very assertive with everyone out on the pitch to make sure they get their jobs done.

"His workrate and his effort are first class.''

Game day

NPL: Saturday (6pm) - Western Pride v Lions at Richlands.

NPL women: Saturday (5pm) - Western Pride v Gold Coast United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.