Be warned, Prince Harry, it’s not safe here

OUR honoured guests, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have entered the danger zone.

Prince Harry and Meghan might not know it, but Queensland is a strange world where huge jungle pythons put the squeeze on little babies and where sharks like nothing better than to chomp on surfers.

Your Royal Highness may not know that Cape York tribes once used shark teeth to shave.

This was before your fellow countrymen "discovered" this great land and introduced them to the razor blade and Christianity while releasing them from their lives of primitive hardship.

Now Harry and Meghan are in dingo country.

>>ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

And let's not forget the deadly snakes or the venomous irukandji jellyfish, a relative of the fearful box jellyfish.

So far this year on Fraser there have been 17 reports of threatening behaviours by dingoes against holidaymakers.

My authority for this is the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

It quoted a State Government wildlife officer urging holidaymakers not to jog on the beaches at Fraser for fear of stirring the hunting instincts of the dingo.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive on Fraser Island. Picture: Channel 9

Fraser may be a Garden of Eden but it is also a biodiversity hotspot.

I went there years ago when I was judging the Queensland tourism awards.

I still have my notes. We stopped the 4WD to watch a snake slither across the sand.

Our guide thought it was a death adder. He said there were also deadly taipans there. In fact there are 79 species of reptiles on the island.

Be careful where you tread Harry.