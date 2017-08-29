SLOW DOWN: Watch out for this mob on busy Ipswich street

WATCH OUT: One Mile resident Natasha Gibson is pushing Ipswich City Council to put signs in place to warn drivers of a mob of kangaroos that live on Siemons Rd.

'PLEASE slow down and watch for kangaroos' at One Mile.

A makeshift sign with Natasha Gibson's handwriting is the only warning drivers have of a mob of wild kangaroos living among homes and wandering across Siemons Rd.

The suburban street is a 50kmh zone, but there are concerns for a mob of about 13 kangaroos that graze on a vacant block at the bottom of a steep hill.

Lush lawns on the opposite side of the road draw the kangaroos to greener pastures and into the path of oncoming cars.

Last week a kangaroo and joey were hit and killed but Ms Gibson, a One Mile local, is worried the native animals could also pose a danger to drivers.

Watch out for kangaroos on this suburban Ipswich street:

"It's a kangaroo one day, we've had many hit and runs with dogs crossing the road but it could be one of our kids, there are lots of children who live in this area," Ms Gibson said.

"Most people who live in this area know that we have a mob of kangaroos that live in our area in the nature reserve. Being an animal lover I am lucky enough to have had them share my backyard for the last 15 years. Most of the residents love having them around too, always stopping in their cars to take pictures and show the kids."

Ms Gibson wants Ipswich City Council to put up warning signs to let drivers know kangaroos live in the area as an interim fix but she says speed humps are the only long-term solution.

"I'm not saying the person who hit them the other night was speeding or was doing the wrong thing but nine times out of ten they use this road as a drag strip, they drive too fast," she said.

"Some people say signs aren't going to do anything, but it's a start."

Kangaroos near Seimonns Rd, One Mile. Natasha Gibson

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the council was aware of concerns regarding kangaroos near Phillip St at One Mile. Two requests have been received in recent days and an assessment of signage requirements is under way, the spokesperson said.

