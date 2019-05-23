Watch out: Football Gods can only last so long

HAVING been around sport as long as he has, Pat Boyle knows fortunes have to eventually change.

"When you watch the boys play, we're not far away,'' the Western Pride general manager said of the club's luckless senior men's team.

"The results haven't gone our way but I would be majorly concerned if we weren't creating chances.

"Right across the board, we're creating plenty of chances and at the moment, the Football Gods are just making sure that ball doesn't go in the back of the net.

"The Football Gods can only last so long.''

When that happens, Boyle said: 'Watch out. Here come the Pride'.''

The former World Cup-winning indoor cricketer also knows the most important ingredient in sporting success is hard work.

"Ever since our inception (in 2012), we have always had a good work ethic and we've never steered away from a fight,'' Boyle said of the Pride club.

"That's still the case. It certainly has not changed.''

The proud Ipswich administrator is behind head coach Terry Kirkham in his "Join the Fight'' bid to unify the senior men's team battling to avoid relegation in the state league competition.

"I'm not only in support of all the players but also Terry and all the staff as well,'' Boyle said.

"I'm doing my best to assist where they need it.''