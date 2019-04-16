Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Times presents Future Ipswich
The Queensland Times presents Future Ipswich QT
News

LIVE STREAM: QT presents Future Ipswich Forum

16th Apr 2019 11:49 AM

TODAY at The Queensland Times Future Ipswich Forum we discuss the future growth, challenges and opportunities facing Ipswich and surrounding regions with a panel of our community leaders.

The panel includes Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello, Superintendent District Officer of Ipswich Kath Innes, Rail Back on Track transport advocate Robert Dow and Michael Willis, West Moreton Hospital and Health Board Chair.

Plus, QT editor, Shannon Newley, presents insights by top Australian demographer Bernard Salt.

If you missed out on tickets to this forum, don't sweat. You can still be a part of this event which will be live streamed here from 1.15pm or through the video embed below.

 

FUTURE IPSWICH: Work together with leaders to grow Ipswich

DURING the past two-and-a-half weeks, the QT has been painting a picture about how our city will look in the future.

But we know it's not enough just to give you data and predictions about population growth.

We know we need to work together with our city's current leaders and advocates in order to put in place plans to make the most of the opportunity we have in front of us.

 

Superintendent Ipswich Police District Kath Innes.
Superintendent Ipswich Police District Kath Innes. Rob Williams

 

The QT has engaged a panel of our community leaders who will be on hand to answer questions about what infrastructure and services they believe Ipswich needs to tackle our population growth and make the most of opportunities in front of us.

 

Health chair Michael Willis.
Health chair Michael Willis. Rob Williams

 

That panel includes Ipswich city interim administrator Greg Chemello, Superintendent Ipswich Police District Kath Innes, West Moreton Health Service board chairman Michael Willis and public transport advocate from Rail Back on Track, Robert Dow.

 

Administrator Greg Chemello.
Administrator Greg Chemello.

 

Log on here from 1.15pm to watch.

Now is the time for everyone in Ipswich to stand up and help plan the future of our city.

 

Robert Dow talks about how public transport will look in a Future Ipswich.
Robert Dow talks about how public transport will look in a Future Ipswich. Rob Williams
futureipswich ipswich business ipswich city council queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top spots around SEQ to drop a line over Easter

    Top spots around SEQ to drop a line over Easter

    Fishing If you want to catch your own feast of seafood for Easter, fishing guru, Dave “Nugget” Downie suggests you head to one of these 13 locations

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:56 AM
    Eager mums, aunties boost Goodna footy ranks

    premium_icon Eager mums, aunties boost Goodna footy ranks

    Rugby League Rugby league newcomers display community spirit

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:55 AM
    Authorities crack down on controversial signs

    premium_icon Authorities crack down on controversial signs

    Council News Action on signs that claim high-profile corruption, fraud

    • 16th Apr 2019 10:04 AM
    Cake adorned with 105 birthday candles

    Cake adorned with 105 birthday candles

    News Rosewood local blows out 105 candles