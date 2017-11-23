Watch one of Disney's most popular films for free

This month's Aveo Movie in the Park will feature Disney's, Moana.

This month's Aveo Movie in the Park will feature Disney's, Moana.

IF YOU haven't yet had the chance to catch the magic of Disney's hugely popular, Moana, then tomorrow night you can watch it for free.

As part of the Aveo Movie in the Park series, Moana will feature as the event's third movie and will be screened on the big screen at Springfield's popular Robelle Domain Parklands.

The Academy Award winning film was first released last year and broke Walt Disney Animation Studios highest-ever opening day film record in the United States, making $15.5 million and beating the previous record set by the company's other huge hit, Frozen.

Moana is played by Hawaiian actress Auli'i Cravalho and tells the tale of a spirited young girl who takes to the ocean on a daring mission to prove herself as a master way finder and to fulfil her ancestors' unfinished quest.

Other big names featured in the film include Dwayne Johnson as the once-mighty demi-god Maui, Nichole Scherzinger as Moana's mother, Sina and Jemaine Clement as a giant treasure-hoarding coconut crab, Tamatoa.

The film is directed by the film-making team behind The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess & the Frog.

The Aveo Movie in the Park screening of Moana is a free event which starts at 6:30pm on Friday, November 24.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket or chairs.

For more information, visit the Aveo Movie in the Park Facebook event page.