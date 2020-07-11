Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

by Amy Price
11th Jul 2020 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

BLOOD is certainly thicker for Robert Irwin.

In Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Robert is talking to the camera after rescuing a carpet python when it strikes at his face, drawing blood.

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The 16-year-old shared an almost identical video of his dad, the late Steve Irwin, on his Instagram page getting struck also on the right side of his face by a carpet python in one of the original Crocodile Hunter documentaries.

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The special episode will air on Animal Planet on August 1.

 

 

Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram
Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

celebrity editors picks robert irwin snake bite steve irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

        premium_icon Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

        News A car flipped onto its side after a two-vehicle accident.

        Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        premium_icon Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        News Bushland in Bundamba continues to be trashed by people dumping rubbish illegally...

        Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        premium_icon Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        News Learners can book in for their practical driving tests from next Monday, but they...

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        Crime THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to...