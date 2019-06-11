Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

11th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School kicking off from 1.45pm.

The 2015 national schoolboys champions the Kirwan Bears play Rockhampton Grammar School this afternoon, before taking on keen rivals St Brendan's College tomorrow in two days worth of Aaron Payne Cup action in Mackay.

Two wins could hand Kirwan top spot on the competition ladder heading into the competition's knockout stages.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

More Stories

rockhampton grammar school rugby league schoolboy rugby league sport

Top Stories

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Ipswich?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Ipswich?

    News HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government’s state budget for our region.

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Butchers' business model centred on giving back

    premium_icon Butchers' business model centred on giving back

    Health They opened their doors two years ago

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Growing up with Ipswich

    premium_icon Growing up with Ipswich

    Business Mallet family wins awards for performance

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Motorists urged to be patient with delays at peak times

    premium_icon Motorists urged to be patient with delays at peak times

    Council News 'Traffic delays over coming months are unfortunately unavoidable'

    • 11th Jun 2019 1:00 PM