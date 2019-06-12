Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: Iggy Park v Cathedral College

12th Jun 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

9.30am score update: Iggy Park leads 14-0.

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College kicking off from 9am.

Iggy Park is backing up from an impressive 32-12 win over St Patrick's Mackay and is gunning for top spot on the competition table, but they will have to go through an improving Cathedral outfit that is becoming one of the rising forces in schoolboys rugby league.

The Cathedral beat Mackay State High School 20-10 yesterday in a quality performance that has no doubt put Iggy Park on notice.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

More Stories

football live streaming

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Busy Ipswich highway blocked

    premium_icon BREAKING: Busy Ipswich highway blocked

    Breaking Caravan flips in Warrego crash

    • 12th Jun 2019 8:14 AM
    Ambulance, QFES called to Walloon shed blaze

    Ambulance, QFES called to Walloon shed blaze

    News Emergency services rushed to a shed fire last night.

    IN COURT: A full list of people in court in Ipswich today

    premium_icon IN COURT: A full list of people in court in Ipswich today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

    MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

    Breaking Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare.