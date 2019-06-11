Menu
WATCH NOW: Cathedral College v Mackay SHS

11th Jun 2019 4:10 PM
Subscriber only

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between The Cathedral College and Mackay State High School, kicking off at 4.15pm.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds kick off today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

 

LIVE SCORE UPDATES:

FULL TIME SCORE: Cathedral College proved to be too much of a match for Mackay High, with the final score 20 to 10.

5.15pm score update: The tries keep on coming for Cathedral College, and with the conversion the score is now 20-10.

5pm score update: After another try and a failed conversion, Cathedral College has nudged ahead with the score now 14-10

4.45pm score update: Cathedral College just scored a try, with a successful conversion squaring it up at 10-all.

4.40pm score update: Mackay SHS leads 10-4.

cathedral college mackay state high school schoolboy rugby league

