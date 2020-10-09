Menu
Northside Wizards men's guard Mitch Elliott
Northside Wizards men's guard Mitch Elliott
Basketball

WATCH: Northside Wizards v Logan Thunder QSL Basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
9th Oct 2020 11:59 AM
The Northside Wizards can spoil the party in their final game of the Queensland State League season as they host the Logan Thunder.

Currently on a four-game winning streak after struggling to start the season, the Logan men need a victory to clinch a playoff spot.

While in the women's clash, the Wizards can ruin the Thunder's plans to finish the regular season undefeated as both teams will be missing WNBL talents such as Courtney Woods and Stephanie Reid for Northside and Logan will be missing Mikaela Ruef and Ashley Taia.

The livestream will appear in this story 30 minutes before tip-off.

 

Northside Wizards men's guard Mitch Elliott. Picture: Fan Fair
The Wizards men have fought hard in their first season back at the top-tier level, winning two games and also pushing several other teams all the way but the Nick Roberts-side are coming off a 33-point loss to Ipswich last week, where NBL guard Nathan Sobey scored 50 points.

Logan Thunder's Mitch Young.
It will be a tough task for the Wizards with the Thunder, who feature several former NBL talents as well as several young up and coming stars, on a roll following four straight wins including a demolition of the Gold Coast Rollers last round.

 

Northside Wizards forward Georgia McCarron. Picture: Fan Fair
Just like the men, facing the Thunder will be a huge challenge for the Northside women with Logan still boasting several WNBL calibre players such as Mikhaela Cann and Chevannah Paalvast despite the absences of Ruef and Taia.

Logan Thunder women's captain Mikhaela Cann
Logan have rolled through the regular season and are coming off a 27-point victory over Gold Coast last week while the Wizards fell to an improving Ipswich side.

