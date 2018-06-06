Menu
Turtle returned to West Ipswich pet store
WATCH: New twist in missing Ipswich turtle case

Helen Spelitis
by
7th Jun 2018 2:15 PM
THE tiny turtle stolen from an Ipswich pet shop has been returned.

Yesterday, the QT published CCTV footage from Best Friends pet shop showing a turtle being taken from its tank by a young woman.

Staff said the turtle's health was at risk because it needed certain conditions to survive and had been gone a week.

Today, Best Friends general manager Darren Richards said there was a huge response to the QT's story and that a young woman had brought the missing reptile back this morning.

Nicknamed Squirtle, the Macquarie turtle was in reasonable health.

"The vet had a look over him and he's OK," Mr Richards said.

Best Friends West Ipswich supervisor Jessica Cripps is so happy to have Squirtle the Turtle back at the store that she gives him a kiss.
"He's malnourished, so we fed him before popping him back in the tank.

"We're just glad he's back with his brothers."

Squirtle's health will be monitored over the next few days.

Mr Richards intends to pursue legal action against the thief.

Queensland Police confirmed no one had been charged in relation to the incident but investigations were continuing.

