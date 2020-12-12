WATCH: New ‘e-chopper’ hits the roads

A MANUFACTURING hub for electric vehicles could be established in Springfield on the back of company behind a new ‘e-chopper’ unveiling it in the rapidly growing community.

Brisbane-based Electric Mobility Solutions officially launched its new electric motorbike at the University of Southern Queensland’s Springfield campus on Saturday.

Called the WYLD, the single-seater chopper-style bike features aluminium alloy construction, coat hanger handlebars and fat tyres.

Electric Mobility Solutions founders Wolfgang Roffmann and Harry Proskefallas with the WYLD electric bike.

EMoS is hoping to sell up to 500 of the bikes in Australia next year.

Orders have already been received from around Europe and the United Kingdom and the company has held talks to distribute the bikes in the United States of America.

Founder Wolfgang Roffmann said the WYLD, which retails for $4199, has a top speed of 50km/h and a range of between 60-80km.

It is powered by a 2kW electric motor and a 60V/30Ah battery.

A removable battery means an external charging point isn’t required.

“We want our vehicles to give our customers more; more safety, more agility and more fun,” Mr Roffmann said.

“Our philosophy has been from the start to be different.

“We want people to turn their heads for our vehicles, we want them to be excited about the form and the function, and to make a statement for electric vehicles and that is the same for the WYLD.

“It’s a modern incarnation of the 1960s Easy Rider but powered by an electric motor.

“The recent shipment which we received earlier this week had 30 units in it and pretty much 50 per cent of them have been sold.

“Electric cars have to become the dominant form in the UK with them recently announcing that there won’t be any internal combustion engines allows past 2030.

“Within Australia we haven’t got any of these targets yet but the feeling is we will see electric vehicles becoming the dominant forms.”

The WYLD was launched at the University of Southern Queensland’s Springfield campus on Saturday.

Mr Roffmann said it was “no coincidence” the WYLD was being launched in Springfield.

“Springfield’s ambition for a cleaner and green future matches the one of EMoS too,” he said.

Springfield City Group energy innovation manager Andrew Deme said it was “in talks” to build on its partnership with EMoS to potentially become a manufacturing hub for electric personal mobility vehicles.

“More than three billion dollars will be invested to help make Springfield the world’s most eco-friendly community by 2038, under a strategic alliance with ENGIE, a world leader in the global transition to a carbon-neutral economy,” Mr Deme said.

“With the global electric vehicle market projected to reach $800 billion by 2027, EMoS has the technology and Springfield City the vision to join forces on the journey to a cleaner, greener future.”

Motor Trades Association Queensland training and innovation general manager Paul Kulpa said the WYLD’s classification allows it to be used with a normal car driver’s licence in Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

He believes it could introduce a new market of commuters to the world of e-choppers.

“If EMoS gets its message out to the right audience, it has the potential to attract a solid customer base looking for easy entry into personal electric mobility market,” he said.

