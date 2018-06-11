WATCH: New burger joint close to opening

THE deadline is looming on one of the city's most anticipated developments but Ipswich's second Carl's Jr burger store is yet to fire up the grills.

Opening was set for a new commercial precinct this month but new aerial footage shows construction at the centre is not finished.

The old One Mile Hotel site at West Ipswich was bulldozed to make way for Ipswich's second Carl's Jr.

Outdoor mega store Anaconda will take another spot with Bridgestone Tyres and a 7-Eleven service station anchoring the precinct.

Aerial view of the One Mile Hotel site on the corner of Brisbane Street and Hooper Street in West Ipswich. The site will home a service station, Anaconda, and various other stores. Rob Williams

In April it was revealed weather had delayed the opening date to June and so far there has not been a revised completion date.

Synergy's development manager Sam Hill said at the time tenants had been confirmed for all but two shop spaces.

Mr Hill said roadworks would be undertaken before the precinct could open.

"That will be the last works to be done before the grand opening in mid to late June," Mr Hill said in April.

"Structurally, how it looks now will be how it looks when everything is finished.'

Developers have been contacted for comment.