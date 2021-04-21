WATCH: Motorbike rider caught almost 100 km/h over limit

A Wynnum man has received a hefty fine and a licence suspension after he was allegedly caught riding a motorbike almost 100 km/h over the speed limit in the Somerset region this month.

A MOTORBIKE rider will spend the next six months off the roads after he was allegedly caught by police driving almost 100 km/h over the speed limit on a rural road north of Ipswich.

The 51-year-old from Wynnum has been fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points, as well as being slapped with a six-month suspension.

He was caught driving at 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Wivenhoe Somerset Road in the Somerset region.

A road policing officer was on hand to catch him in the act about 9am on April 10.

His reckless driving came a week before the state government issued an urgent plea for motorcyclists to review their driving habits.

A total of 84 people have died on Queensland roads this year, with 25 of those in motorcycle crashes.

“(25 motorcycle deaths is) 12 above the average for the last five years,” Road Minister Mark Bailey said.

“We’ve taken the extraordinary step of writing, emailing to every motorcycle rider in the state, re-emphasising that safety message.

“There’s clearly too many motorcycle riders going a bit beyond the limits.

“We’re seeing some tragic outcomes.”

In an alarming trend after a significant road toll in Queensland in 2020, Mr Bailey said there were 25 more fatalities this year already than at this point last year.

Police are urging all motorists, including motorcyclists, to keep the Fatal Five; speeding, fatigue, driver distraction, driving under the influence and lack of seatbelts, at the front of mind.



