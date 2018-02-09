Menu
WATCH: Monster truck rolls during media display

by Jordanna Schriever, The Advertiser

IT looks like something out of a Hollywood movie - dust flying after the giant monster truck launches skyward before rolling and landing upside down.  

But American driver Kreg Christensen was not even shaken after his monster truck crashed during a media call at the Adelaide Showground at Wayville on Thursday.  

A spokeswoman for Gilbert Racing, which is hosting Saturday night's Sprint Auto Parts Monster Slam, said Christensen was known for "causing mass destruction wherever he goes".  

She said the world-renowned driver walked away without injury and was "more annoyed at having to repair the truck in the heat" after the crash.  

"He's been working on repairing the truck, he's fine," she said.   

It all looked fine for Kreg Christensen to start with.
She said Christensen's truck would be fixed and ready to rumble alongside his American teammates Paul Jensen and Kim Carter-Bard, who is the only woman competing in the event, when they take on the Australian team.  

The event, which boasts sky wheelies, side-by-side racing  "the most intense freestyle competition".   

The event also includes World Double Decker Car Championships which have never before seen in Adelaide.

The truck on its way down.
Originally published by the Advertiser as Monster truck rolls during media display at Adelaide Showgrounds at Wayville. 

 

Things get a bit wobbly.
