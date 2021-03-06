WATCH: Moment cops smash major Brisbane cocaine ring

Footage reveals the moment police burst into luxury apartments and smashed an alleged major Brisbane drug trafficking ring.

The cocaine racket run across inner city and greater Brisbane was disrupted after a year-long operation that saw 20 people charged with hundreds of offences and more than $1 million of cash, drugs and property seized.

Queensland Police Brisbane Criminal Investigation Branch announced Operation Sierra Virtuous has disrupted a significant drug trafficking network across Fortitude Valley, New Farm and Greater Brisbane.

Body cam footage of moment police raid Brisbane properties. Photo: QPS

Police will allege members of the drug syndicate used licensed premises and restaurants in the areas to supply cocaine and methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Glen Farmer from the City Valley Crime Group said the operation "has been a major disruption in a well organised cocaine drug supply network".

Police said a total of 20 people were arrested and charged with 303 drug and property offences between them.

Over the past two days police executed 15 search warrants and arrested ten people, aged between 25 and 55.

A safe full of cash.

Seven people were charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, including a 40-year-old Newstead man who is facing 86 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He was denied police bail and was set to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Footage of the raids show police bursting into luxury apartments, yelling for the occupants to stay where they are.

Officers then allegedly uncovered safes full of cash along with weapons.

Weapons were also uncovered.

Detective Inspector Farmer said the bust showed how drug traffickers attempt to live in our community and seek to cause harm by supplying illicit substances.

"They try to legitimise their income by attempting to live off the illicit gains with no regard to the safety of others," he said.

"The arrest of the drug syndicate members, their associates and the seizure of a drugs linked to the network has created a safer environment on our streets.

"We will continue to target these organised drug trafficking networks to reduce the harm they cause to people in our community."

Originally published as WATCH: Moment cops smash major Brisbane cocaine ring